Answers wanted after man found on side of Nashville road, dies hours later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with Metro police are looking for answers after a man was found unresponsive on the side of a Nashville road Tuesday.

Tony Corsello, 56, then died just hours later after he was discovered near the intersection of Foothill Drive and Murfreesboro Pike.

Police said Coresello’s nose was bleeding when he was found, and a later autopsy found he suffered a fractured skull and ribs.

It’s not yet known if he was hit by a car, fell on his own, or was assault. The manner of death remains unknown.

Anyone who saw Corsello in the area of Foothill Drive and Murfreesboro Pike between 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Tuesday is asked to contact the South Precinct at 615-862-7744 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.