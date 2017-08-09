72 pounds of pot, Oxycodone, Xanax seized in Metro drug investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three search warrants were executed Wednesday in a drug investigation that began last month in Nashville.

Metro police say their seized 72 pounds of marijuana, 39 Xanax bars, and 89 Oxycodone pills, as well as two pistols and nearly $10,000 in cash.

According to a press release, authorities received an anonymous complaint and learned Arthur Williams, 42, was selling at least half-pound quantities of marijuana after leaving his home on E. Webster Street.

During the investigation, Metro police say two more addresses were linked to Williams—one on Inglewood Circle South and one on Hart Street.

Authorities say most of the marijuana, pills and cash were recovered from the Inglewood Circle South location, although there were 11 pounds of marijuana at the E. Webster Street address.

Williams is jailed on multiple drug charges, as is his girlfriend, Gita Jackson, 45, who lives in the Inglewood Circle South home. The vehicle Williams drove is registered to Jackson.