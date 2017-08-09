4 wanted after woman carjacked at Lipscomb University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for four young men they say carjacked a woman on Lipscomb University’s campus.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday while the victim was sitting in her vehicle at the university located at 3901 Granny White Pike.

The victim reported she was driving out of the Lipscomb Academy parking lot when she stopped to text a family member. While texting, police said one of the suspects tapped on her driver side window with a handgun and told her to get out of car.

As she reached for her purse before getting out of her 2003 blue Hyundai Sonata, a second suspect appeared and told her “you’re not taking that.”

When the woman got out of her car she noticed a third suspect when the gunman told her to run. The victim was able to call police from a nearby home.

The suspects fled in the woman’s Sonata. It still has not been recovered.

Police said the suspects may be teenagers and arrived to the campus in a Toyota 4 Runner with a sunroof and possible a sticker on the windshield.

Anyone with information is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.