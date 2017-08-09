2 Gives Back: Tennessee Department of Transportation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On Aug. 9, News 2’s Paige Hill and representatives from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of News 2 Gives Back, delivered lunch to the men and women at the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

B.J. Doughty, a spokesperson for TDOT, talked with Paige in the department’s transportation management center. That is where dispatchers watch for any sort of traffic mishap so they can get their TDOT trucks out to accidents as quickly as possible.

“A lot of times TDOT has been known to make people angry whether it is construction or patching potholes,” she said. “For what I do and my employees do to provide information to the public and to the media, all these other guys are critical to what we do.”

Be sure to check out the full video of the special delivery on the WKRN Facebook. Paige and Nissan of Cool Springs will be making another delivery next week!