Yazoo to release ‘Space and Time’ brew to celebrate solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This one’s for you, brew heads. Yazoo Brewing Company is releasing a limited edition ale to celebrate the historic total solar eclipse.

“Space and Time” is an oak-fermented wild blonde ale aged on Star Fruit and brewed with 12 different celestial hop varieties: Alpha, Apollo, Aurora, Challenger, Cluster, Meridian, Comet, Equinox, Galaxy, Horizon, Polaris, and Southern Star.

The brew will be sold in wax-dipped 750 bottles with an accompanying custom, handmade blown glass. It was specifically designed to allow light to shine through, revealing a yellow glow around a dark moon.

Only 40 of the special glasses were made.

“With the world’s attention focused on Nashville for such a historic event, we wanted to commemorate the eclipse with a unique combination of barrel-aged beer, hops, fruit and an amazing glass,” said Brandon Jones, head of Yazoo’s Sour & Barrel aging program.

“When I started working on this project over a year ago, many ideas of different celestial-themed beers kept coming to mind. I’m very proud we were able to align those ideas and incorporate them into a

unique and balanced beer,” he continued.

“Space and Time” is part of the Embrace the Funk line of beers offered by Yazoo, and it’s packaged for taproom to-go sales. The taproom will also have a limited amount 1.5L bottles.

It becomes available on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. Click here to check out their website.