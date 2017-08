SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A train stopped on its tracks delayed school buses from picking up students in Spring Hill Tuesday morning.

The train was stopped near Beechcroft Road near Main Street.

Buses for Wright Elementary School, Spring Hill Elementary School, Spring Hill Middle School and Spring Hill High School were impacted.

Some Columbia schools may have also been impacted as the buses run multiple routes.

Any students late to school due to the incident will have their tardiness excused.

Train is stopped Beachcroft this morning. Buses are running way behind this morning. Will impact all SH schools and some Columbia — MCPS Transportation (@MCPSBuses) August 8, 2017