Rishard Matthews off to faster start in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rishard Matthews just missed 1,000 yards in 2016 and hauled in 9 touchdowns, but you would never know it at the Titans training camp.

General Manager Jon Robinson completely revamped the Titans receiving corps this summer, casting the spotlight on three new players who are expected to bring big production in Erik Decker, Taywan Taylor and Corey Davis.

So, while everyone eyes the new guys, Matthews has been able to lay low and practice hard. He says that’s just the way he likes it.

“I’m a low key guy so I don’t care too much for the spotlight and all that stuff, so it’s kind of cool that they know now what I’m capable of. I can just go about my business. I don’t really have to worry about gaining trust with anybody so it’s kind of relaxing now,” he told the media Tuesday.

Despite the big numbers for Matthews, the season did not start well. In fact, he was replaced in the starting lineup by Andre Johnson. He responded to the challenge and got his job back.

Head coach Mike Mularkey has seen a different player this August, saying, “He’s really had a good camp, better than he had last year at this time.”

Does Matthews lead the Titans in receiving again in 2017? Who knows with so many new players and such a massive influx in play-making ability.

Decker sounds like he would not be surprised to see a repeat performance, telling the media, “Rishard is, he’s a great football player. He hasn’t gotten talked about enough, he’s a good rout runner, he’s fast, he does everything right. He’s going to be a big weapon for us this year.”

Matthews and the Titans kickoff the preseason Saturday night against the New York Jets Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Meadowlands in a game you will see right here on News 2.