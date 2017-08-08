Overton H.S. to open to Wednesday after 2-day delay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a two-day delay, Overton High School will open on Wednesday.

Crews have been working over the summer to complete Phase II of a two-year, $40 million renovation project that will upgrade nearly every inch of the 14-acre campus.

The delay came after the project got behind schedule after crews came across unexpected issues.

Students will make up the two missed days December 12 through 15. Originally those days had been scheduled as half days; they will now be full days for Overton High students.

The school’s football and track facilities are also undergoing renovations. With the football program’s home opener against Father Ryan just over a week away, the track around the field was just a muddy slab of concrete on Monday.

New bathrooms and the concession stand are also still under construction, too.