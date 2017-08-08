Nashville MTA offers free rides for Metro Schools students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This first week of school thousands of Metro students will utilize MTA buses to get to and from school.

MTA says students averaged more than 121,000 rides per month. Its youth ridership accounts for 22 percent of all MTA rides.

Riley McCarthy, an 11th grader, rides the bus to and from school every day. She told News 2 her parents were a little reluctant about public transportation in the beginning.

“At first my mom was really nervous for me to start riding it, but eventually I got used to it, and it is just like an everyday thing now,” she said.

MTA told News 2 it has seen at 26 percent jump in student ridership, thanks in part to its STR/DE program, which provides students free transportation to and from school and to extracurricular activities throughout the week.

“The beginning of every school year, students are allowed to participate in this program. They are given an ID card which can also be used for public libraries and can be scanned at the fair boxes,” explained Amanda Clelland, the MTA spokesperson.

MTA says its goal is to win over a new young demographic and introduce them to the benefits of public transportation. For more information, click here.