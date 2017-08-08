Metro Schools to close on Aug. 21 for total solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville school board voted Tuesday to close schools on the day of the total solar eclipse.

Students across the district as well as 10-month employees won’t be reporting to class on Aug. 21.

The decision may come as a surprise to many after Metro Nashville Public Schools said last month they planned to keep kids in the classroom, saying Mayor Megan Barry asked the district to do so citing safety concerns.

On Tuesday, the board released the following statement to explain their decision:

Our main priority is and always will be student safety. While we have been planning for students to attend school on Aug. 21 to participate in eclipse-based lesson plans, it has become apparent that there are many challenges related to transportation, staffing and attendance – all of which could impact student safety. As such, the Board of Education voted tonight, Aug. 8, that students and 10-month employees will not report to school on Monday, Aug. 21. Revised calendar details for teachers and students will be released by the district in the coming weeks. Metro Nashville Public Schools will continue to provide eclipse viewing glasses, safe viewing instructions, and supplemental educational resources for our 88,000 students in the days leading up to the eclipse.

Nashville now joins several other school districts across Middle Tennessee that have opted to close their doors for the once-in-a-lifetime, including Clarksville-Montgomery County, Cheatham, and Sumner counties. Click here for a full list.

