Metro police officer injured in Madison crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer was injured in a crash with another car Tuesday evening in Madison.

Police said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Old Hickory Boulevard near Cedar Hill Park.

Commander Sebastian Gourdin told News 2 the “other driver may possible intoxicated.”

The officer, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver and his passenger were taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

