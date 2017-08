NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will make an announcement regarding a “significant” economic development Tuesday morning.

The two will hold a press conference on the first floor of the State Captiol beginning at 9 a.m.

Monday was the mayor’s first day back at work following the death of her son, Max.

News 2 will stream the announcement live on wkrn.com.