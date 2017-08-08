Mariota to start in 1st Titans preseason game airing on News 2 this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is hitting the road to broadcast the first Titans preseason game this weekend.

The Titans open against the Jets in New Jersey on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Central.

Marcus Mariota will start against the Jets in his first game since breaking his leg in Jacksonville last December.

At training camp Tuesday, coach Mike Mularkey said running back DeMarco Murray will not play this week so he can nurse a hamstring injury.

Rookie wide receiver Corey Davis is also sidelined with a hamstring injury and not expected to play on Saturday.

“We’re trying to be very smart in how we treat these guys that are injured,” said Mularkey.

The coach added he’s watching the young players closely. “You want to see who can play at this level and not make a lot of mistakes.”

News 2 will carry three Titans preseason games in the next few weeks, including the first home game against the Panthers on Saturday, August 19, and the last preseason game at Kansas City on Aug. 31.

Dan Hellie from the NFL Network and football analyst Charles Davis will call the games, with News 2 Sports Director Cory Curtis on the sidelines.

The regular season opens on Sept. 10 with the Titans at home against the Raiders. Click here to see the full schedule.