Man named Hank Williams charged with criminal homicide after East Tenn. shooting

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man named Hank Williams is charged with criminal homicide after a shooting in Claiborne County, Tenn.

Authorities were called to the 800 block of Leach-Medley Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Upon their arrival, they discovered the 53-year-old victim, Zachary Dick, with a gunshot wound and unresponsive.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that 47-year-old Williams shot Dick with a 12 gauge shotgun. Sheriff David Ray indicated the shooting may have stemmed from a property dispute.

Williams was taken into custody without incident and was charged with criminal homicide. He remains jailed in Claiborne County.