Man accused of stealing laptops from Ashland City Elementary School

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ashland City police and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department teamed up to recover expensive equipment stolen from a local elementary school over the weekend.

Tuesday was the first day of school in Ashland City students in the first through ninth grades.

Luckily, teachers and students still have laptops they can use, thanks to law enforcement who tracked down an accused thief.

Video from the sheriff’s department shows deputies executing a search warrant Monday morning at a trailer park just outside city limits on Highway 12.

Inside, authorities reportedly found the school’s expensive laptops.

The prime suspect was also found inside—28-year-old Anthony Sorrow—who has a long history with local law enforcement.

He’s accused of burglarizing Ashland City Elementary School early Sunday morning, taking 7 laptops as well as a defibrillator.

Ashland City police said Sorrow was inside the building for three hours. When police pulled the surveillance video, they reportedly knew exactly who it was.

“He has some history with law enforcement,” said Det. Jason Matlock.

Sorrow has allegedly denied any implication he was at the school, but after he saw the video and was interviewed, authorities say he admitted it was him.

The 28-year-old is charged with both theft and burglary.

News 2 reached out to Cheatham County Schools who said they appreciate the work of both the Ashland City Police Department and sheriff’s office “for quickly identifying and apprehending the suspect, as well as recovering the stolen computers.”

“The district will continue to work with the authorities as they continue their investigation,” added Tim Adkins, Communications Director.