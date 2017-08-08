Janet’s Planet: Where can you buy eclipse glasses?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the total solar eclipse on AuG. 21 drawing ever closer, email and Facebook messages are pouring in asking–where do I get eclipse glasses?

Well, here in Nashville, Adventure Science Center is my top pick. You can also find ISO compliant glasses at Best Buy, Kirkland’s, Kroger, Lowe’s, Flying J, REI, Toys R US and Walmart.

Online vendors that are certified, verified and astronomer-approved include:

American Paper Optics, a TN based company also known as eclipseglasses.com, Rainbow Symphony, and Celestron.

And, if you buy from any of these businesses, you know you are getting ISO-compliant safe solar viewers:

Astronomers Without Borders, EarthSky.org, Eclipse 2017.org, GreatAmericanEclipse.com, and Bill Nye’s The Planetary Society.

To avoid being blinded by science, get your solar eclipse glasses and filters now!

You’ll see more from Janey Ivey right here on News 2 leading up to the big day. We’re also partnering with the Nashville Sounds and the city of Nashville for a watch party at First Tennessee Park.

Danielle Breezy is hosting the event, and if you can’t make it out, we still got you covered with a three-hour special from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 right here on News 2.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.