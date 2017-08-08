NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry appeared on CNN where she spoke about her late son’s death and her commitment to fight the opioid crisis in Nashville.

During the appearance, the mayor said Max seemed to be on the right track to recovery but made a stupid choice he cannot undo.

Barry revealed on Monday, her first day back to work since his death, that Max went to rehab last summer for a month.

The mayor stressed during her CNN interview Tuesday that she does not know at this point the combination of drugs that killed her son, but she said a problem with Xanax may have led to his death.

On the same day as President Donald Trump announced a promise to fight the opioid crisis, Mayor Barry said she is committed to talking about the epidemic here in Tennessee.

“If we don’t talk about it, then things don’t change,” the mayor said. “For us, we made a decision right away we wanted to be very transparent on his he died. As a community we aren’t ever going to get in front of this epidemic if we aren’t actually having these frank conversations about what’s killing our children.”

Toxicology results for Max are still pending.