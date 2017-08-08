Gunman wanted after shots fired at Murfreesboro home with 10 people inside

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are on the hunt for the person who fired shots at a house with 10 people inside, including small children.

News 2 spoke exclusively with the family about their terrifying ordeal.

It was in the wee hours of the morning and everyone in the State Street home was asleep except for Natalya Stewart.

As she was getting ready for bed, she heard a noise outside, and then gun shots.

“I heard a couple of shots and a door slam,” Stewart said. “The last shot that got fired hit the door, and then the car drove off.”

Three to four shots were fired and one bullet came inside and lodged in a set of curtains.

A glass storm door and the glass on the front door were shattered.

There were a total of 10 people inside of the house at the time, including Stewart’s three-year-old daughter and grandparents.

“I’m glad I wasn’t standing there. I would have gotten hit by that bullet,” Stewart said.

This neighborhood on State Street near downtown Murfreesboro used to be known as “The Bottoms” and had its share of violence.

“It’s very scary because you could just be walking down the street minding your own business and somebody acting crazy just come by and shoot at people and you could be the innocent person standing in the cross fire and you can get hurt or die,” Stewart said.

Stewart experienced that first hand as she was leaving her other grandmother’s home up the street.

“Me and my daughter were walking down the street one day and another drive-by happened by this house that we had literally just past and a girl got shot in her neck and died,” she said

Police believe Stewart’s house was the wrong target, but despite that, her grandmother Rosalena Cason, said she has had enough.”

Cason has lived here for four years and now is thinking about moving.

“It was real scary and upsetting,” she said. “It was real scary, but I know the Lord had us.”

She’s just thankful no one was hurt.

“It’s just a blessing. I thank the Lord for it because every night before I go to bed, I ask God to shield us and take care of us,” Cason said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.