Grand Ole Opry announcer reminisces on Glen Campbell’s stardom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was an audible gasp after WSM radio host and Grand Ole Opry announcer Bill Cody informed Tuesday night’s audience about Glen Campbell’s passing.

Cody discussed Campbell’s life and legacy with the audience and with News 2. He said as a child growing up in Arkansas, Campbell’s outlet to the country music world was over the airwaves, listening to WSM and the Grand Ole Opry.

Campbell later performed at the Grande Ole Opry during his 50-year career.

“I knew him in the high times,” Cody told News 2. “I can still hear him saying to me ‘I wasn’t the greatest song writer in the world but I was great song doctor.’ That was Glen Campbell.”

He said Campbell had an amazing ear and could transform songs into hits.

“He could take a song like ‘Galveston’ that he first heard from Don Ho, of all people, and in an interview he said, ‘I could walk to Galveston by the time his song was over.’ So when you listen to what became the quintessential version of the song and one of the biggest hits Glen Campbell ever had, you heard what he did in that song doctor thing,” Cody said.

After a long battle with Alzheimer’s, Cody said Campbell’s death is sad, but it is also an end to his suffering.

“It had been such a struggle. I am so happy to know that he’s at peace,” he told News 2.

Country singer John Conlee performed Tuesday and dedicated his song “Friday Night Blues” to Campbell. He said the pair performed it together in Vegas.

“I was in the audience and he pulled me up on stage and sang back-up for me,” Conlee told the audience. “He liked this song so this is for him.”

The last time Campbell performed at the Grand Ole Opry was nearly fourteen years ago to the date– Aug. 23, 2003. He played “Wichita Lineman” and “Rhinestone Cowboy.”