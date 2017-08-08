Grand jury indicts man accused in brutal Wedgewood condo murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused in Nashville nurse’s brutal stabbing death was indicted by a grand jury.

Christopher McLawhorn was indicted on four charges– first-degree felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder, especially aggravated burglary, and two counts of theft of property.

“It’s the first step taken on a long journey ahead. We hope he’s indicted on everything. We want him to never see the light of day, not ever get out jail,” the victim’s mother, Angie Vaughn, told News 2.

McLawhorn is accused of breaking into Tiffany Ferguson’s condo on Wedgewood Avenue this past February. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times after he woke her up while burglarizing the home.

A detective in the case said the accused killer specifically searched online for stories about the murder hours later and even read News 2’s report multiple times.

The same detective also said a laptop and a kitchen knife with blood, which was later determined to be Ferguson’s, was found outside a home nearby.

McLawhorn was charged 10 days after the 23-year-old woman was killed. His next court appearance is Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

