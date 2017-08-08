‘Glen Campbell: A guy who could hear through a brick wall’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Throughout his career and countless hits, there’s the song that helped define Glen Campbell’s and one other musician’s career.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” was one of those country-pop crossovers that found worldwide appeal.

Made famous by Glen Campbell, it was written by Larry Weiss. The song rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 100 back in the summer of 1975.

Weiss was from New York, then Los Angeles, but grew up watching western films. The song is a tip of the hat to the cowboys of old.

It’s a song Weiss says was rejected by many before it made its way to Campbell.

“Glen Campbell, a guy who could hear a hit through a brick wall. Glen had great taste with songs, great taste, I was so happy to be a part of it,” the lyricist told News 2.

“I would hope that other artists will look toward him, and see the impact that he made. How honest his music was, and his songs were, and his choices were,” he said of Campbell’s impact.

The song had two runs atop the charts–in May 1975 and then again in September when it rose again to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

