FBI joins search for Most Wanted man out of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the search for a man on Tennessee’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Brandon Bradford is wanted for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin.

The FBI says Bradford is a member of the Vice Lords violent street gang, and along with his co-conspirators is alleged to have supplied the violent street gang with large quantities of heroin.

The 38-year-old has ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area. He is black man that stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall. He weighs 290 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Bradford has a history of aggravated robbery, felony possession of a handgun, and is considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000reward for information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

Those with information should contact FBI SA David Volk at 615-232-7500 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.