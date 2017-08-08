Fans mourn the loss of Glen Campbell at Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Visitors at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville were learning the news about Glen Campbell’s death as they toured the facility.

In the rotunda, where Campbell’s Hall of Fame plaque hangs, fans mourned the loss.

“We knew it was coming,” said Norma Grider, who is visiting from Ontario, California. “But it’s still really, really sad. He was such a talent.”

In addition to the music, fans will remember Campbell for his public battle with Alzheimer’s, and how he brought awareness to the disease that impacts so many.

“Well it just brought awareness to everybody and brings it home more,” said Janet Speich of Lubbock, Texas. “My father also had Alzheimer’s.”

“When I found out he had Alzheimer’s, it really touched me,” Grider said. “My mother had Alzheimer’s. She died of complications from Alzheimer’s.”

While fans are mourning the loss of a music legend, those who have seen the effects of Alzheimer’s know the news isn’t all bad.

“Well I was sad,” said Karen Upham of Georgetown, Texas. “But I feel happy for him. I think it’s a release for him and for his family at this time.”