Dawn Davenport to leave News 2 after 10 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After reporting and anchoring for News 2 for nearly 10 years, Dawn Davenport will leave Good Morning Nashville on Friday.

Dawn is moving on to continue her work as a sideline reporter for the SEC Network and ESPN.

She was part of News 2’s sports team for years before moving over to anchor Good Morning Nashville with Neil Orne.

“I moved to Nashville almost 10 years ago thinking it would just be a quick stop as I looked to climb the career ladder, but this city stole my heart from day one and I never wanted to leave!” said Dawn.

“It’s the energy, friendliness, and compassion that the people of Middle Tennessee show that makes this city so special!”‘

Neil Orne said it’s not often he gets to work with someone the caliber of Dawn.

“She has a wonderful way of speaking with viewers and sharing the conversation that is second to none. For me, it has been five years of sitting next to someone that kept me on my toes and no matter what I threw at her, always came back with a reply that was spot on. It’s been a great run, I already miss her,” said Neil.

“When I made the switch from sports to morning news four years ago here at WKRN, I really got a chance to get to know our community and see first hand how great our viewers are. They’re family to us. I feel blessed and honored to have had the chance to sit in this chair every morning. I’ve grown as a person and professionally, with the chance to learn and laugh next to Neil. It’s truly been a privilege,” added Dawn

Dawn will continue her volunteer work with Second Harvest Food Bank, Agape Animal Rescue, United Way and various other mentoring organizations in town.

Please join News 2 in wishing Dawn the best!

To contact Dawn:

Like Dawn on Facebook

Follow Dawn on Twitter

Dawn Davenport View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: Golden Knights Courtesy: Golden Knights Photo: WKRN (Photo: WKRN) Dawn Davenport with Percy and Patton (Courtesy: Dawn Davenport) Percy (L) and Patton (R) with their mom Dawn Davenport (Courtesy: Dawn Davenport) Jimmy Gentry with Dawn Davenport (Photo: WKRN) Neil Orne and Dawn Davenport host the parade. (Photo: WKRN) Percy (Courtesy: Dawn Davenport) Dawn and Neil interview Jewel on the red carpet. (Photo: WKRN) Courtesy: Dawn Davenport