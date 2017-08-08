Country singer Glen Campbell dies after battle with Alzheimer’s

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer Glen Campbell has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 81.

Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011. He was moved to a long-term care facility outside of Nashville in 2014.

Earlier this year, his wife said Campbell was unable to play guitar anymore.

Campbell’s career spanned five decades, and songs like, “Gentle On My Mind” and “Galveston” made him one of the elite singers of the late 60s and early 70s.

Campbell won five Grammy, seven ACM and two CMA awards. He was inducted into the Country Hall of Fame in 2005.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately released. His wife, Kim, is expected to release a statement later Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund.

