Celebrities respond to Glen Campbell’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After news of Glen Campbell’s death broke Tuesday afternoon, celebrities and other country musicians have offered condolences to his family.
Campbell, 81, died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Dolly Parton
“Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted. Glen is one of the greatest voices that ever was in the business and he was one of the greatest musicians, he was a wonderful session musician, as well. A lot of people don’t realize that, but he could play anything and he could play it really well. So he was just extremely talented.”
Roy Clark
“Sorry to hear about my good friend Glen. We made a lot of good music together over the years. He was one of the greatest guitar players ever.”
Kyle Young of the Country Music Hall of Fame
Had Glen Campbell “only” played guitar and never voiced a note, he would have spent a lifetime as one of America’s most consequential recording musicians. Had he never played guitar and “only” sung, his voice would rank with American music’s most riveting, expressive, and enduring. He left indelible marks as a musician, a singer, and an entertainer, and he bravely shared his incalculable talent with adoring audiences even as he fought a cruel and dread disease. To all of us who heard and loved his soulful music, he was a delight.
