Celebrities respond to Glen Campbell’s death

In this July 27, 2011 photo, musician Glen Campbell poses for a portrait in Malibu, Calif. Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as “Rhinestone Cowboy” and spanned country, pop, television and movies, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. He was 81. Campbell announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After news of Glen Campbell’s death broke Tuesday afternoon, celebrities and other country musicians have offered condolences to his family.

Campbell, 81, died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Dolly Parton

“Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted. Glen is one of the greatest voices that ever was in the business and he was one of the greatest musicians, he was a wonderful session musician, as well. A lot of people don’t realize that, but he could play anything and he could play it really well. So he was just extremely talented.”

Roy Clark

“Sorry to hear about my good friend Glen. We made a lot of good music together over the years. He was one of the greatest guitar players ever.”

Kyle Young of the Country Music Hall of Fame

Had Glen Campbell “only” played guitar and never voiced a note, he would have spent a lifetime as one of America’s most consequential recording musicians. Had he never played guitar and “only” sung, his voice would rank with American music’s most riveting, expressive, and enduring. He left indelible marks as a musician, a singer, and an entertainer, and he bravely shared his incalculable talent with adoring audiences even as he fought a cruel and dread disease. To all of us who heard and loved his soulful music, he was a delight.

Ashley Campbell

Blake Shelton

Tim McGraw

Kacey Musgraves

Charlie Daniels

Darius Rucker

Chris Young

Rascal Flatts

John Rich

Kevin Jonas

Peter Frampton

Steven Curtis Chapman

Big Machine Label Group

CMA Country Music

Montgomery Gentry

Sheryl Crow

Ellen DeGeneres

Gov. Mike Huckabee

Sen. John McCain

Franklin Graham

Jason Isbell

Lenny Kravitz

Brian Wilson

Gloria Gaynor

The Secret Sisters

Superchunk