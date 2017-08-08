Celebrities respond to Glen Campbell’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After news of Glen Campbell’s death broke Tuesday afternoon, celebrities and other country musicians have offered condolences to his family.

Campbell, 81, died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

PHOTOS: Glen Campbell, 1936-2017

Dolly Parton

“Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted. Glen is one of the greatest voices that ever was in the business and he was one of the greatest musicians, he was a wonderful session musician, as well. A lot of people don’t realize that, but he could play anything and he could play it really well. So he was just extremely talented.”

Roy Clark

“Sorry to hear about my good friend Glen. We made a lot of good music together over the years. He was one of the greatest guitar players ever.”

Kyle Young of the Country Music Hall of Fame

Had Glen Campbell “only” played guitar and never voiced a note, he would have spent a lifetime as one of America’s most consequential recording musicians. Had he never played guitar and “only” sung, his voice would rank with American music’s most riveting, expressive, and enduring. He left indelible marks as a musician, a singer, and an entertainer, and he bravely shared his incalculable talent with adoring audiences even as he fought a cruel and dread disease. To all of us who heard and loved his soulful music, he was a delight.

Ashley Campbell

Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. pic.twitter.com/1Z8mm8Jzth — Ashley Campbell (@ashcambanjo) August 8, 2017

Blake Shelton

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

Tim McGraw

Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017

Kacey Musgraves

The world lost a little sparkle today. Rest in rhinestoned peace, @GlenCampbell 💎 You inspired me so much. — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) August 8, 2017

Charlie Daniels

Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years

May you rest in peace my friend

You will never be forgotten — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 8, 2017

Darius Rucker

Glen Campbell… The artist. The songwriter. The musician. The man. Music will never be the same. Missing the Rhinestone Cowboy already! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 8, 2017

Chris Young

Wow… just heard Glen Campbell passed… sad day for music — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 8, 2017

Rascal Flatts

We lost a music legend today. Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/CqW5eMFXAF — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 8, 2017

John Rich

Grew up loving #GlenCampbell and so sad to see him go. The greatest all around talent ever in country music. #RIP https://t.co/GG7dM8mMQk — John Rich (@johnrich) August 8, 2017

Kevin Jonas

So sad that Glen Campbell has passed such a legend. #ripglencampbell #rhinestonecowboy pic.twitter.com/EDC9LdKhAu — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) August 8, 2017

Peter Frampton

Dear Glen Campbell Rest In Peace As well as your incredible musical abilities you were one of the most down to earth ppl I have ever known. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) August 8, 2017

Steven Curtis Chapman

Very sad day as one of the world's greatest voices has fallen silent this side of heaven. Thank you Glen Campbell for the gift you gave us. — StevenCurtisChapman (@StevenCurtis) August 8, 2017

Big Machine Label Group

Our hearts are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Glen Campbell. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/HBuxD0Qvi5 — BigMachine (@BigMachine) August 8, 2017

CMA Country Music

.@GlenCampbell has forever left a mark on Country Music’s history. Our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/rP63oHPm1b — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) August 8, 2017

Montgomery Gentry

Rest in peace Glen Campbell. You touched all of our lives with your music and you will be greatly missed. — Montgomery Gentry (@mgunderground) August 8, 2017

Sheryl Crow

Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. https://t.co/vexA1kYixX — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 8, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres

Country music will never be the same. Sending love to Glen Campbell’s family. pic.twitter.com/NMT5b7s7U3 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 8, 2017

Gov. Mike Huckabee

B4 Glen Campbell had solo career he was studio guitarist in LA "Wrecking Crew" and toured with Beach Boys when B Wilson did Pet Sounds — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 8, 2017

Sen. John McCain

Saddened by the passing of Glen Campbell, a great entertainer, a great man & a great Arizonan – thanks for the memories! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 8, 2017

Franklin Graham

Our sympathy and prayers are with the family of Glen Campbell who passed away today. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 8, 2017

Jason Isbell

Saying Glen Campbell "lost his fight with Alzheimer's" is like saying "John McCain lost the war in Vietnam." That's just not how it works. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 8, 2017

Lenny Kravitz

Besides being an amazing solo artist, Glen Campbell was also a genius studio musician – as part… https://t.co/PF0q9pdutd — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 8, 2017

Brian Wilson

I'm very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I'm at a loss. Love & Mercy. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2017

Gloria Gaynor

Glen Campbell was a music & entertainment legend whose talent and bright light will be missed. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/mcre0Z2hph — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) August 8, 2017

The Secret Sisters

There'll never be another song creator & deliverer like the mighty Glen Campbell. Iconic voice, incredible melodies, unmatched storyteller. — The Secret Sisters (@thesecretsister) August 8, 2017

Superchunk

"Rhinestone Cowboy" was the first song I ever called a radio station and requested. RIP Glen Campbell — superchunk (@superchunk) August 8, 2017