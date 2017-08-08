4 Tennessee sites recognized as historic places

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Four sites in Tennessee have earned recognition on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission says Vose School in Blount County, the Tanner Store in Morgan County and Wildwood Farms in Shelby County have been added to the register. The Clayborn Temple in Memphis has been designated as a location of national significance for its role as a meeting place during the 1968 sanitation workers strike.

Vose School began in 1916. It is considered important for its architecture and for its use as a school in the town of Alcoa.

The Tanner Store began as the Citizens Bank and Trust in 1906. It’s the longest run family-owned general store in continuous operation in Morgan County.

The 350-acre Wildwood Farms began training and breeding horses in 1935.