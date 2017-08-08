191 illegal firearms seized so far this year across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year in Nashville, there have been more than 680 shootings leading to property damage, injuries, and fatalities.

Compared to the same time period in 2016, this is an increase of more than 250 shootings.

Every week, Metro police officers remove illegal firearms from the streets. Firearms are taken from suspected criminals for two main reasons. Sometimes the firearms are found to be stolen. In other cases, the person with the gun is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning a weapon.

Since Jan. 1, Metro police’s publicly available data shows that 191 illegal firearms have been seized this year. That number represents a 10 percent increase in confiscated firearms compared with the same time period in 2016.

In North Nashville on Friday, six guns were confiscated along with dozens of rounds of ammunition. Over the past 12 months, North Precinct officers have taken 61 guns off the street. This is more guns confiscated than any other of Metro police’s eight precincts.

The West Precinct has year the biggest percent increase in the number of guns confiscated. Over the past 12 months, 29 guns were confiscated by West Precinct officers compared with only 13 confiscated from August 2015 to July 2016.

It is not immediately clear why the number of guns confiscated city-wide has increased. It could mean that more illegal guns are making their way to Nashville streets. On the other hand, it could be an indication that officers are doing a better job of cracking down on illegal firearms.

