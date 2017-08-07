Woman killed, man injured in head-on crash in Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman died and a man was injured in a two-car crash in Benton County on Sunday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 70 in Camden.

The traffic report states Sandra Fullerton, 58, was travelling west when she crossed the center line for unknown reasons.

Fullerton hit a car driven by Gary Kee, 62. Both of their vehicles came to an uncontrolled stop in the middle of the road.

Fullerton died at the scene. The THP said she was wearing a seat belt at the time.

Kee, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was injured. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately known.