United Way gives away 10,000 backpacks to Nashville students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local nonprofit handed out 10,000 backpacks at 11 Nashville schools to make sure students are ready for the new school year.

All of the backpacks were filled with crayons, markers and everything else they may need for the school year.

“The 11 schools that we chose are actually 94 percent disadvantaged so this really created an opportunity for everyone to start on an even playing field, have the self-confidence and know they are ready to start the year,” said Mary Jo Wiggins of the United Way.

In addition to the backpacks, the United Way also set up bins filled with supplies for teachers.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry assisted with the backpack handouts on Monday morning. It was her first day back to work since her son’s death.