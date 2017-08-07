Town of Smyrna hosts guests from sister city in Japan

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a culture swap going on in the town of Smyrna as residents hosts a group from its sister city of Zama, Japan.

The group is on a whirlwind tour of Tennessee and News 2 caught up with them as they toured the Governor’s Mansion Friday.

The group was greeted by Tennessee’s first lady Crissy Haslam and they presented her with the gift of a Japanese fan.

Their itinerary included a tour of the Gibson guitar plant, dinner in downtown Nashville and a trip to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

“Things are way different there than they are here, different doesn’t mean bad, it’s just different, some of the friendships that are made during these trips last forever or a long time, as an example my daughter still communicates with her student, and she went 15 years ago, and they are still friends,” said Smyrna sister city chairman Mark Michaelson.

The exchange program is in its 26th year and runs on a three-year cycle.