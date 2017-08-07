Suspect sought after Midtown Sonic robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a Sonic in Midtown Nashville was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the location on Charlotte Pike near Jo Johnston Avenue.

Metro police told News 2 the suspect walked in through an open door, went straight to the manager and placed a firearm against his back.

The suspect used threats to control the other employees, who gave him an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Metro police said the suspect left the Sonic on foot and is believed to have fled in a waiting vehicle.

The suspect was described by police as a wearing a black jacket and mask while carrying a silver handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.