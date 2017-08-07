School officials to give update on construction at Overton High

News 2 will livestream the update beginning at noon. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro-Nashville Public Schools will give an update on the construction project at John Overton High School that delayed the start of school by two days on Monday afternoon.

Crews have been working over the summer to complete Phase II of a two-year, $40 million renovation project that will upgrade nearly every inch of the 14-acre campus.

After the decision to delay the start of the school year by two days, officials said construction crews would be on site around the clock to make sure the building was ready for staff on Monday and students on Wednesday.

Students are expected to return to class on Wednesday.

They will make up the two missed days December 12 through 15. Originally those days had been scheduled as half days; they will now be full days for Overton High students.