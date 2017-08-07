Parents urged to read about bullying in Metro Schools handbook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday was the first day of school for Metro Nashville Public Schools students, and this week parents will receive a copy of this year’s student handbook.

The district is urging parents to read the section on bullying. It’s Code 405.

“In our handbook, we really describe the difference between bullying and harassment as well as give them an example of what bullying is not,” said Dr. Tony Majors, the Executive Officer of Student Services.

The school defines bullying as any intentional act that is severe, persistent or pervasive and substantially interferes with a student’s education benefits, opportunities, or performance.

School leaders are concerned that too often something is labeled bullying when it is not.

“We want people to understand that everything is not bullying, but when it is bullying we want to make sure we are responding completely and appropriately to elevate the stress that is being placed on the victim and to alleviate and future bullying or harassment,” said Dr. Majors.

Metro Nashville Public Schools investigated 693 cases involving bullying in the 2015-16 school year. Last year, the district investigated 616 cases.

Click here to read a copy of Metro Nashville Public School’s student handbook.