Officers deemed justified in shooting of Antioch man in Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An update on the shooting in Destin, where two sheriff’s deputies were ruled justified in an officer-involved shooting from February.

The Florida state attorney’s office released body camera footage of the shooting Monday. It happened at the Days Inn off Highway 98 around 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a request from Metro Nashville Police Department to help find a man named Randy Patton, of Antioch.

Two different body cameras captured video of the incident. [Warning: Video could be graphic for some]

Deputies Jeffrey Cantwell and Paul Rodriguez located a car that matched Patton’s, and when officers approached the vehicle to try and verify the tag, Patton walked out of his room.

On the video, deputies can be heard instructing Patton on what to do, first telling him to put his hands on his head, and then telling him to get on the ground.

In the body camera footage, you see Patton take his hands from his head and reach into the back of his pants. He pulls what deputies say they thought was a gun but was later determined to be a BB pistol.

When deputies fired at Patton, a woman down the hall exited her room and was struck in the calf by a stray bullet.

Both Patton and the woman who was shot, Judy Williams, were taken to the hospital, treated for their injuries and survived.