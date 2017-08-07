Metro jail inmate accused of spraying deputy with urine, feces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A sheriff’s deputy says a murder suspect sprayed him in the face with body fluid and waste.

Chad Edwards is awaiting trial on first degree murder and aggravated robbery charges. Add assault to the list of charges.

The deputy says he was in the process of restraining Edwards to take him outside for recreation time.

He allegedly pulled a squirt bottle from his jumpsuit and sprayed the deputy with a mixture of urine and feces.

Edwards and another man were arrested in June, charged with the shooting death of Corvell Conley in February.