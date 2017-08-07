Mayor Megan Barry returns to work after death of son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry will return to work Monday for the first time since the death of her son.

Max Barry died last weekend from a reported drug overdose near Denver, Colorado.

He was memorialized Tuesday during a celebration of life ceremony at the Belcourt Theater.

Current Tennessee governor Bill Haslam, former governor Phil Bredesen, former Nashville mayor Karl Dean, and District Attorney General Glenn Funk were also among the nearly 500 people that came out to support the Barry family.

Contributions in Max’s honor can be made at the Oasis Center or Nashville Humane Association.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Mayor Barry will address the media Monday after she joins United Way volunteers for a backpack delivery at Buena Vista Enhanced Option Elementary in North Nashville.

