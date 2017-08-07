Man, woman drown while pulling boat from water near Center Hill Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and woman drowned Monday while trying to pull their boat from the water near Center Hill Lake.

It happened about 4 p.m. when officials say the couple was pulled back into the water along with their vehicle and trailer.

Both of their bodies have been recovered, according to Barry Cross with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The victims’ names have not been released at this time. Further details were not released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation, which is ongoing.