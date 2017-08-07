Janet’s Planet: Solar eclipse myths from cultures around the world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Solar eclipses have caused fear, inspired curiosity, and even been associated with myths, legends, and superstitions throughout history.

Ancient cultures tried to understand why the Sun temporarily vanished from the sky, so they came up with various reasons for what caused a solar eclipse.

In Vietnam, people believed that a solar eclipse was caused by a giant frog devouring the Sun, while Norse cultures blamed wolves for eating the Sun.

In ancient China, a celestial dragon was thought to lunch on the Sun, causing a solar eclipse. In fact, the Chinese word for an eclipse, “she,” means “to eat.”

According to ancient Hindu mythology, the deity Rahu is beheaded by the gods for capturing and drinking Amrita, the gods’ nectar. Rahu’s head flies off into the sky and swallows the Sun, causing an eclipse.

Korean folklore suggests that solar eclipses happen because mythical dogs are trying to steal the Sun.

The ancient Greeks believed that a solar eclipse was a sign of angry gods and that it was the beginning of disasters and destruction.

In parts of India, people fast during a solar eclipse due to the belief that any food cooked while an eclipse happens will be poisonous and impure.

But not all superstitions surrounding solar eclipses are about doom. In Italy, it is believed that flowers planted during a solar eclipse are brighter and more colorful than flowers planted any other time of the year.

Folks in Indonesia used a solar eclipse as a teaching moment. According to the Batammaliba legend, an eclipse of the Sun meant that the Sun and the Moon were fighting and that the only way to stop them from hurting each other was for people on Earth to resolve all conflicts with each other.

However, scientists and astronomers around the world have debunked any such claims.

There is no scientific evidence that solar eclipses can affect human behavior, health, or the environment.