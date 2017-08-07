Janet’s Planet: Austin Peay to observe animals during eclipse

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The countdown for the epic eclipse is on, and Austin Peay State University’s Agricultural Center will boast NASA luminaries and future scientists for the big day.

Not only will they host a public viewing party with educational activities for kids on their campus, but they’ll also be diving deep into the science of the Aug. 21 eclipse at their agricultural farm.

Officials will launch high-altitude balloons, study the atmosphere, and also observe animal behavior during the eclipse.

The beef cattle on the farm will be painted and videotaped when the eclipse reaches totality so scientists can see how they react. Will they get up and stir around? Will they head back to their barn?

They’ll also be keeping a close ear on the crickets. Past observations have found male crickets start singing their nighttime song.

Scientists also hope to study the bees. Reports indicate they could be out foraging but once the sky goes dark they’ll go back into their hives and reset their biological clock, not emerging until the next morning.

