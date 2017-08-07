Janet’s Planet: 8th grader creates stop-motion animation of eclipse myth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As we told you last weekend, solar eclipses have inspired curiosity and myths through the ages.

Janey Ivey from “Janet’s Planet,” our resident eclipse expert, shows us what one of those myths looks like through the eyes of an eighth grader.

The 14-year-old says there are tons of myths of about the celestial wonders, and one of these myths tells of a celestial dragon who ate the sun.

Watch his stop-motion animation of the myth in the video above.

