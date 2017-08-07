Endangered Child Alert remains in effect for Macon County toddler

LaFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert remains in effect for a missing toddler from Macon County.

Three-year-old Nathaniel Brown was last seen on Thursday.

The Macon County sheriff told News 2 Nathaniel disappeared with his mother, Amanda Brown, after she was notified about a court order to place the child in DCS custody.

Authorities said the boy and his mother may be traveling in a silver Kia Forte with Tennessee tags T9686S.

Nathanial is 2 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown eyes and blonde hair. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.

Anyone with information on Nathaniel or Amanda Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.