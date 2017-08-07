Eclipse glasses sold in Mt. Juliet now being recalled

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet optometrist is asking anyone who bought Vision Source eclipse glasses from their office to return them.

The glasses were recalled by the manufacturer, Exact Expression. News 2 contacted the company but they didn’t give us the reason behind the recall.

The optometrist, Precision Eye Care, says five people who bought the Vision Source glasses haven’t returned them.

They should return them immediately to Precision in exchange for a full refund and a free, safe pair.

Precision says it has cut up the recalled glasses they have in their possession to make sure they are not worn.

So how can you tell if your glasses are legit?

Look for the manufacturer’s name. NASA recommends U.S. manufacturers like American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical or TSE 17.

Also, look for the ISO icon. The pair must say “conforms to and meets the transmission requirements of ISO 12312-2” on the inside of the frame.

NASA also recommends that you don’t reuse old glasses; they’re only safe for up to three years. If the lenses have scratches or are wrinkled, don’t use them.

You can find ISO-compliant glasses at Best Buy, Kirkland’s, Kroger, Lowe’s, Flying J, REI, Toys ‘R’ Us and Walmart.

NASA has been warning consumers of unsafe glasses being distributed. Click here to read details.

The glasses should be worn before and after the moon completely blocks the sun and can be taken off during the few minutes of totality. Not wearing proper glasses can cause permanent eye damage.

While the eclipse begins at 11 a.m., it will reach totality around 1:28 p.m., making the sky go dark for upwards of 3 minutes, depending on where you live. When will it reach your house and how long will it last? Find the answer here.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.