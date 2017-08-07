Doctor offers tips on when sick children should stay home from school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While your child getting sick may be the last thing on your mind as students head back to school, a Nashville doctor has some tips for when your children should stay home.

Dr. Jeffrey St. Amant told News 2 knowing when to keep your children home from school is a tough call.

According to the doctor, anytime your child is acting strange and has a fever about 100 degrees they should stay home.

“Any fever, they don’t want your child at school,” Dr. St. Amant said. “So you have to be fever-free for at least 24 hours and take medicine, like ibuprofen, and then it’s acceptable to come back.”

Dr. St. Amant also said your child should see a doctor if they have a fever for more than three days.