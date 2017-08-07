DeMarco Murray close to returning for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – DeMarco Murray dressed for practice Monday night at St. Thomas Sports Park, but he did not practice for the Tennessee Titans.

It’s the fourth straight practice he’s missed since tweaking a hamstring. Murray did warm up with his teammates, and then moved to an adjacent field where he worked on some resistance training.

Head coach Mike Mularkey said Monday was a good sign, and he is hoping Murray will respond well and be ready to practice Tuesday afternoon.

Murray says he’s just being smart at this point, telling media, “Obviously you want to get out there with your teammates, but the smartest thing to do, what’s best for myself and for the team, is to be a little bit more patient and just get right.”

Murray is entering his seventh NFL season and second with the Titans. He won the AFC rushing title in 2016 with 1,287 yards, and while he would like to play in the preseason, he says it is not an absolute necessity for him.

Murray looks close, but he made it clear “close” isn’t good enough, “make sure this thing is a hundred percent perfect and go from there.”

The Titans open the preseason Saturday night in New York against the Jets, and while we do not know if Murray will play, Mularkey said quarterback Marcus Mariota will.

It will be his first game action since breaking his leg against the Jaguars last season in week 16.