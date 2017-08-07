Columbia woman marks things off bucket list with help of strangers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you were given just months to live, what would you do with your time? That’s the decision one woman in Columbia is facing as she checks things off of her bucket list.

At 63-years-old, Susan Steves told News 2 after undergoing 36 rounds of radiation and eight chemo treatments, she is living with 11 brain tumors.

Instead of ending life in a hospital bed, she said she is chasing her dreams while in hospice care at her daughter’s home.

“God is good; I never ever would have had this time with my mom,” her daughter Stacey Glass said.

The mother and daughter have one goal.

“Let’s make her as comfortable as we can and lets live life to the fullest, like lets live whatever final days we have to the best and it’s been amazing,” Glass said.

As a single mom, Steves’ life was always focused on her two children.

“I’ve never done anything I’ve wanted to do,” she told News 2.

While waiting on her last radiation treatment, she put together a bucket list, and thanks to the generosity of others, she is checking her wishes off one by one.

“She never went on a vacation, she never went to dinner, she never did anything fun, so to watch her have fun is amazing,” said Glass.

Steves’ list is relatively simple.

“I want a whole lobster tail and a trough of butter. That’s all I want,” Steves said with a laugh.

Last week she rode a Harley and on Saturday she checked off a 30 year old goal to skydive.

“When I got done, I looked at him and I said, ‘Well you just made my life’ and he started crying, so that was a good moment,” Steves recalled.

The trip with Music City Skydiving was paid for by a stranger with the Spring Hill fire department.

“It brings tears to my eyes to watch the generosity of people and to watch her fulfill some dreams,” Glass told News 2.

Steves checked another item off on Sunday by getting baptized. On Tuesday night she will eat lobster, thanks to the skydiving company.

She also plans to take a helicopter ride later this week.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to fulfill her wishes and to help with medical bills since she does not have insurance.

Click here to donate.