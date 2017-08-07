Cheatham County woman accused of killing longtime boyfriend

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend after he was shot and killed last Friday night.

Angel Scruggs is accused of shooting Christopher White in the face with a .410 shotgun.

Cheatham County deputies found White dead after they responded to a 911 call from a home in Joelton.

Scruggs reportedly met authorities outside in the driveway; she was described as compliant and calm.

The victim’s son, Gabe White, told News 2 he has no more tears to cry.

“I talked to my dad every day, 10 times a day. He’s my best friend. He’s my father. He’s been a great father for 23 years,” he said.

He said his dad was also an amazing grandfather to his two children, ages 3 and 7.

“I don’t know what I will do without him. Every morning, every lunch, every afternoon, we talk multiple times. We argue like best friends. He is absolutely the grandfather anyone could ask for,” Gabe White continued.

According to an arrest report, Scruggs told deputies that White hit her in the face when she confronted him about allegedly sexually assaulting her 15-year-old family member.

The report states Scruggs said “she did not mean to but he pissed her off touching [the teenage relative],” and “White struck her in the face when she confronted him about sexually assaulting [the female relative].”

It’s an allegation White’s family strong refutes.

“Stuff like that report… Me and him have had talks like that. That’s something that absolutely disgusts us. That’s something we would go to jail for life if we ever caught something like that with one of our kids,” his son told News 2.

Gabe White says his father was like a father figure to the young woman, often spoiling her, even buying her a car for her birthday.

Family members say White was employed by the city of Springfield for the last seven years working as a heavy equipment operator.

Scruggs remains behind bars in Cheatham County. She’s being held on the manslaughter charge without bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.