Casey Moreland files motion to have ankle monitor removed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Nashville judge Casey Moreland filed a motion to have his ankle monitor removed.

Moreland was arrested on federal corruption charges March 28 and released three days later with conditions. One of those conditions requires he wear an electronic monitoring device.

While he remains under house arrest, the newest court documents say Moreland has now been out of custody for four months without incident.

The motion states he has “been fully compliant with all conditions of his release, has had no problems while on electronic monitoring, and there have been no issues that have arisen during his release.”

Moreland feels this condition is no longer necessary to assure he isn’t a danger to the community or flight risk.

Magistrate Joe Brown, who is presiding over the case, has yet to consider the motion.

Moreland was indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of obstruction of justice in late April, about a month after he was arrested. He’s accused of taking steps to obstruct and interfere with an FBI investigation by devising a scheme to pay a material witness to take back her previous statements.

He was set to go trial on June 27 but filed a motion to push it back to a later date. The judge approved that motion, and a new date has yet to be set.

