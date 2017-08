NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville native Brandt Snedekr will not contend for the PGA Championship this weekend after withdrawing Monday due to a rib injury.

Snedeker was also forced to withdraw from the British Open because of the same injury.

The former Vanderbilt star has 12 professional victories in his career, 8 of them on the PGA Tour where he won the FedEx Championship in 2012.

His departure leaves the PGA Championship with 97 of the top 100 players in the world ranking.