NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were critically injured in a crash on Interstate 24 north of downtown Nashville Sunday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes where the roadway merges with Interstate 65.

Metro police said the SUV was merging when it lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was released.

The crash remains under investigation.